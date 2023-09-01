An F-35C Lightning II carrier variant fighter aircraft flown by test pilot U.S. Marine Maj. Alex Horne flies for the first time with an inert GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb-II (SDB II) during weapon environment and loads testing at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., Jan. 10, 2023. Test data gathered and analyzed from the environment flights inform a flight clearance decision about the next phase of integration testing, airborne separation tests, which are scheduled to take place later this year. The SDB II is an air-launched, precision-strike standoff weapon that will enable the warfighter to defeat moving and fixed targets in adverse weather conditions. The F-35C and Maj. Horne are from the Pax River F-35 Integrated Test Force (ITF), whose workforce is responsible for effectively planning, coordinating, and conducting safe, secure, and efficient flight test for the B and C variants of the aircraft.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 07:17 Photo ID: 7642431 VIRIN: 230110-O-ZB537-593 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 0 B Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35C flies with GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb II [Image 3 of 3], by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.