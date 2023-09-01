Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35C flies with GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb II [Image 1 of 3]

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Dane Wiedmann 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    An F-35C Lightning II carrier variant fighter aircraft flown by test pilot U.S. Marine Maj. Alex Horne flies for the first time with an inert GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb-II (SDB II) during weapon environment and loads testing at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., Jan. 10, 2023. Test data gathered and analyzed from the environment flights inform a flight clearance decision about the next phase of integration testing, airborne separation tests, which are scheduled to take place later this year. The SDB II is an air-launched, precision-strike standoff weapon that will enable the warfighter to defeat moving and fixed targets in adverse weather conditions. The F-35C and Maj. Horne are from the Pax River F-35 Integrated Test Force (ITF), whose workforce is responsible for effectively planning, coordinating, and conducting safe, secure, and efficient flight test for the B and C variants of the aircraft.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 07:17
    Photo ID: 7642430
    VIRIN: 230110-O-ZB537-366
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35C flies with GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb II [Image 3 of 3], by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VX 23
    F35Unites
    NAS Patuxent River
    PAX River F 35 ITF
    F 35C Lightning II
    F 35 JPO

