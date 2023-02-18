Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup [Image 2 of 3]

    Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesus Aguiar 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and tenant commands on the island participate in a beach cleanup Feb. 18. Diego Garcia, a strategic outpost in the Indian Ocean, enables presence, assures access, and provides defense to the global commons to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 01:37
    Photo ID: 7642258
    VIRIN: 230218-N-UE367-332
    Resolution: 4602x3530
    Size: 0 B
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup
    Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup
    Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT