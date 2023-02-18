Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Evelyn Hernandez, from New York, participates in a beach cleanup in Diego Garcia Feb. 18. Diego Garcia, a strategic outpost in the Indian Ocean, enables presence, assures access, and provides defense to the global commons to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 01:37
|Photo ID:
|7642252
|VIRIN:
|230218-N-UE367-266
|Resolution:
|4464x3220
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diego Garcia Beach Cleanup [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT