230221-N-OG286-1043 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 21, 2023) U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Jenkins salutes Cmdr. Thomas Miyano as he turns over command of Commander, Defense Contract Management Agency Japan, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAFA). NAFA supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

