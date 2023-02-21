Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    Change of Command

    ATSUGI, JAPAN

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230221-N-OG286-1035 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 21, 2023) Members of the Defense Contract Management Agency Japan holds a moment of silence during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAFA). NAFA supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

