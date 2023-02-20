Lt. Col Moore Urrutia acknowledges the audience at the Band of the Golden West's President's Day concert at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 16:51
|Photo ID:
|7641998
|VIRIN:
|230220-F-BK661-495
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|SIMI VALLEY, CA, US
This work, USAF Band of the Golden West Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jay Sutey, identified by DVIDS
