    USAF Band of the Golden West Commander [Image 3 of 4]

    USAF Band of the Golden West Commander

    SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jay Sutey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Lt. Col Moore Urrutia acknowledges the audience at the Band of the Golden West's President's Day concert at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 16:51
    Photo ID: 7641998
    VIRIN: 230220-F-BK661-495
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Band of the Golden West Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jay Sutey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Conductor
    President's Day
    Band
    Band of the Golden West
    Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

