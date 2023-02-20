USAF Band of the Golden West engages with audience

TSgt Randolph Palada and David Halperin engage with audience members after their President's Day concert at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 16:51
|Photo ID:
|7641997
|VIRIN:
|230220-F-VQ667-253
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|SIMI VALLEY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
