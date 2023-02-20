Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division participate in the opening ceremony for Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla, Finland, during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 20, 2023

Lt. Col. Ryan Occhiuzzo, the commander of 1-24 Infantry Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, addresses the formation at the opening ceremony for Exercise Arctic Forge in Sodankyla, Finland on Feb. 20, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaylan Joseph)

