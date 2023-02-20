B-1 baby on board

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and her husband, Maj. Mark Olme, 7th Operations Support Squadron bomb wing weapons officer, look underneath a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 20, 2023. Lauren, who is currently pregnant, can continue flying after recently getting approved under the Air Force’s new guidance which allows female aircrew members to voluntarily request to fly during pregnancy. No waiver is required to fly in the second trimester with an uncomplicated pregnancy in a non-ejection seat aircraft if all flight safety criteria are met. All pregnant aircrew members are also authorized to apply for a waiver regardless of trimester, aircraft or flight profile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

