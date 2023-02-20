Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1 baby on board

    B-1 baby on board

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Olme, 77th Weapons Squadron assistant director of operations, and her husband, Maj. Mark Olme, 7th Operations Support Squadron bomb wing weapons officer, climb up the ladder of a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 20, 2023. Lauren, who is currently pregnant, can continue flying after recently getting approved under the Air Force’s new guidance which allows female aircrew members to voluntarily request to fly during pregnancy. No waiver is required to fly in the second trimester with an uncomplicated pregnancy in a non-ejection seat aircraft if all flight safety criteria are met. All pregnant aircrew members are also authorized to apply for a waiver regardless of trimester, aircraft or flight profile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 13:42
    Photo ID: 7641863
    VIRIN: 230220-F-MI946-1114
    Resolution: 5205x3470
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, B-1 baby on board [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pilot
    Policy
    Pregnant
    B-1
    77th Weapons Squadron
    7th Bomb Wing

