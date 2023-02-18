On Saturday night, Team Valkyrie, made up of US Soldiers currently serving at Camps Arifjan and Buehring, competes in a friendly competitive match against Team Salwa, a young women's club team supported by Sheikha Salwa al-Sabah. Team Salwa ultimately wins the game, then everyone enjoys a dinner together afterwards in downtown Kuwait City, Kuwait, February 18, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 10:53 Photo ID: 7641752 VIRIN: 230218-A-FM739-715 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 8.64 MB Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Second Game of Women's Basketball between US Soldiers and Kuwaitis, February, 2023 [Image 24 of 24], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.