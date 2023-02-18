Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Game of Women's Basketball between US Soldiers and Kuwaitis, February, 2023 [Image 12 of 24]

    Second Game of Women's Basketball between US Soldiers and Kuwaitis, February, 2023

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    02.18.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    On Saturday night, Team Valkyrie, made up of US Soldiers currently serving at Camps Arifjan and Buehring, competes in a friendly competitive match against Team Salwa, a young women's club team supported by Sheikha Salwa al-Sabah. Team Salwa ultimately wins the game, then everyone enjoys a dinner together afterwards in downtown Kuwait City, Kuwait, February 18, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7641746
    VIRIN: 230218-A-FM739-514
    Resolution: 8153x5062
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
