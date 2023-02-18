Second Game of Women's Basketball between US Soldiers and Kuwaitis, February, 2023

On Saturday night, Team Valkyrie, made up of US Soldiers currently serving at Camps Arifjan and Buehring, competes in a friendly competitive match against Team Salwa, a young women's club team supported by Sheikha Salwa al-Sabah. Team Salwa ultimately wins the game, then everyone enjoys a dinner together afterwards in downtown Kuwait City, Kuwait, February 18, 2023.
