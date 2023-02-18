Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baptism Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) [Image 2 of 2]

    Baptism Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Scorza 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230218-N-YB590-0018 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 18, 2023) Retired Navy Chaplain Cmdr. Keith J. Shuley performs a baptism in the upper vehicle deck of the USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship home ported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Scorza Released)

    This work, Baptism Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) [Image 2 of 2], by CPO John Scorza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baptism Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

