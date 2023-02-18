230218-N-YB590-0016 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 18, 2023) Retired Navy Chaplain Cmdr. Keith J. Shuley performs a baptism in the upper vehicle deck of the USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Scorza Released)
Baptism Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)
