    Iron Fist 23 bench press competition [Image 4 of 6]

    Iron Fist 23 bench press competition

    JAPAN

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew King 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment competes during a bench press competition between U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and JGSDF soldiers as part of Iron Fist 23 in Hijudai, Japan, Feb. 19, 2023. The friendly competition was held to foster camaraderie amongst the participants. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 22:52
    Photo ID: 7641454
    VIRIN: 230219-M-WM087-1201
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 23 bench press competition [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Allies
    Bilateral
    JSDF
    Iron Fist
    ARDB

