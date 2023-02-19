Iron Fist 23 bench press competition

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct a concert before a bench press competition between U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and JGSDF soldiers as part of Iron Fist 23 in Hijudai, Japan, Feb. 19, 2023. The friendly competition was held to foster camaraderie amongst the participants. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

