Manny Monday

U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, takes cover in an exhibit during his visit to the Command Museum at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 13, 2023. The museum’s focus is the history of the Marine Corps in the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as the history of the Marines in Southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

