    Manny Monday [Image 1 of 4]

    Manny Monday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Max Noel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, visits the Command Museum at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 13, 2023. The museum’s focus is the history of the Marine Corps in the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as the history of the Marines in Southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Max J. Noel)

    VIRIN: 230213-M-CA809-1001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Monday [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Max Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MARINES
    Recruit Training
    MCRD SD

