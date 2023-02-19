Coast Guard rescues 6 from vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crewcrew rescues six people after their vessel sinks near Freeport, Texas, Feb. 19, 2023. All six individuals were recovered and transported to Station Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Freeport)

