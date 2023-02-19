Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 6 from vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crewcrew rescues six people after their vessel sinks near Freeport, Texas, Feb. 19, 2023. All six individuals were recovered and transported to Station Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Freeport)

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 6 from vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sar
    sailboat
    coast guard
    taking on water
    sunken

