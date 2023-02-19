Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of State visits Incirlik AB in support of Türkiye earthquake relief

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David McLoney 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Bliken participates in a press conference during a visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. Secretary Blinken visited Incirlik AB to see firsthand ongoing relief efforts that support the Turkish authorities response to the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes. In the aftermath of the earthquakes, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden directed the heads of federal agencies across the government to rapidly mobilize to assist the government of Türkiye and humanitarian partners in Syria. As the president's chief foreign affairs adviser, Secretary Blinken carries out U.S. foreign policy through the Department of State including the Foreign Service, Civil Service, and U.S. Agency for International Development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

    This work, U.S. Secretary of State visits Incirlik AB in support of Türkiye earthquake relief [Image 3 of 3], by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Earthquake
    U.S. Secretary of State
    Türkiye
    TURKIYEHADR
    TurkiyeDeprem

