U.S. Secretary of State visits Incirlik AB in support of Türkiye earthquake relief

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Bliken participates in a press conference during a visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. Secretary Blinken visited Incirlik AB to see firsthand ongoing relief efforts that support the Turkish authorities response to the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes. In the aftermath of the earthquakes, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden directed the heads of federal agencies across the government to rapidly mobilize to assist the government of Türkiye and humanitarian partners in Syria. As the president's chief foreign affairs adviser, Secretary Blinken carries out U.S. foreign policy through the Department of State including the Foreign Service, Civil Service, and U.S. Agency for International Development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)

