U.S. Marines arrive in Israel for Intrepid Maven 23.2

U.S. Marines with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, hang up their unit flag during exercise Intrepid Maven 23.2, Feb. 19, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kolby Leger)

