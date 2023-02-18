Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.2 Begins in Israel

TEL AVIV, Isr. – Approximately 200 Marines and Sailors, alongside partnering infantry and artillery elements of the Israeli Defense Force, are participating in Exercise Intrepid Maven 23.2, set to occur at various locations within Israel from 19 February to 1 March, 2023.



Exercise Intrepid Maven is a U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command conceptualized and implemented exercise series designed in late 2021, with the first iteration having occurred in Jordan in March 2022. The series, to include IM 23.2, is designed to strengthen partnerships, produce training opportunities, contribute to interoperability and improve conditions for regional security.



“This is a great opportunity for our Marines and Sailors to work alongside our Israeli Defense Force counterparts,” said Major General Paul J. Rock Jr., commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command. “The recent shift of Israel from being a partner in the European Command Area of Responsibility to that of Central Command presents a historic opportunity in the ongoing mission to ensure regional peace and stability,” he said. “The very purpose of our Intrepid Maven exercise series is to enhance collaboration and cooperation with partners. Our actions support the National Defense Strategy priority of developing key partnerships, and reflect both our enduring commitment to Israel as a new MARCENT partner and our mutual desire for regional stability. At the troop level, it’s just a great opportunity for enhanced training, cultural exposure and, ultimately, improved unit readiness.”



Episodic in nature, Intrepid Maven, which occurs with anywhere from one to any of a number of partner nations during each iteration, is a force deployment-tailored training series designed to demonstrate persistence in partnering; to prepare for the demands of a volatile and fluid AOR; to conduct unit-level training in new and challenging areas, spaces and facilities; and to demonstrate service ability to project forces to meet emergent requirements, all with the objective of gaining and maintaining unit readiness, deterring malicious adversary intent and demonstrating global responsiveness for crisis-response contingencies.



Intrepid Maven 23.2 is the exercise’s sixth iteration and will include training in fire and maneuver, communications and medical, individual and collective marksmanship and gunnery skills, and fire support coordination.



Intrepid Maven 23.2 marks the first formal training between U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command, the Marine component of U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM), and Israeli Defense Force forces since USCENTCOM assumed combatant command responsibility of Israel from EUCOM in September of 2021.



For more information about Intrepid Maven 23.2, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MARCENT. Photos, videos, and other media will be uploaded here daily for the duration of the exercise.



For specific inquiries relative to Intrepid Maven 23.2, contact Capt. Joe Leitner at joseph.leitner@usmc.mil or Lt. Col. Lyle Gilbert at lyle.gilbert1@usmc.mil.

