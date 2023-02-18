Combat medic specialist (68W) Sgt. Jonathan Doherty with the 101st Field Artillery Regiment, Massachusetts National Guard and Spc. Devin Reader with the 345th Medical Ground Ambulance, U.S. Army Reserve, provide medical treatment to a local Kenyan citizen during a medical civic action program at Justified Accord in Archer’s Post, Kenya on Feb. 18, 2023. The U.S. Army and the Kenyan Defence Forces partnered with Samburu County Department of Health to host a free medical clinic for local residents during Justified Accord 23 at Archer’s Post Sub County Hospital. Justified Accord, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. This multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luke Michalski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 13:15 Photo ID: 7641173 VIRIN: 230218-A-CP749-859 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 3.47 MB Location: ARCHER'S POST, KE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army, KDF partner with local medical clinic during JA23 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Luke Michalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.