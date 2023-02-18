U.S. Army Cpl. Genesis Miranda, assigned to 55th Signal Company, assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) engages with local children during a medical civic action program at Justified Accord in Archer’s Post, Kenya on Feb. 18, 2023. The U.S. Army and the Kenyan Defence Forces partnered with Samburu County Department of Health to host a free medical clinic for local residents during Justified Accord 23 at Archer’s Post Sub County Hospital in Archer’s Post, Kenya on Feb. 18, 2023. Justified Accord, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. This multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luke Michalski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2023 13:17 Photo ID: 7641170 VIRIN: 230218-A-CP749-974 Resolution: 3230x1819 Size: 1.03 MB Location: ARCHER'S POST, KE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army, KDF partner with local medical clinic during JA23 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Luke Michalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.