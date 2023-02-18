A US Army Soldier supervises loading a CH-47 Chinook with humanitarian aid supplies

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Borda, a CH-47F Chinook crew chief, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), supervises as relief supplies are loaded into his aircraft in Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye on Feb. 18, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. William Stroud)

