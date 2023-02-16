MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jibran Martin, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, looks at MWD Mark during a MWD bite demonstration at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 16, 2023. The MWDs at AASAB are dual purpose detection and patrol dogs and AASAB is the largest hub for sending MWDs in and out of U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 386th ESFS does demonstrations to showcase the MWDs capabilities and how they are an asset to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Miranda Mahoney)

