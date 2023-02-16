Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability [Image 1 of 14]

    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brendan Turner, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron kennel master, hands Cpl. Isaiah Coles, a Canadian Armed Forces member, a bite suit during a Military Working Dog bite demonstration at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 16, 2023. The MWDs at AASAB are dual purpose detection and patrol dogs and AASAB is the largest hub for sending MWDs in and out of U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 386th ESFS does demonstrations to showcase the MWDs capabilities and how they are an asset to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Miranda Mahoney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 04:04
    Photo ID: 7641057
    VIRIN: 230216-F-HK519-1013
    Resolution: 5504x3662
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability
    MWD bite demo: Canadian partners see capability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    MWD
    SFS
    USAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT