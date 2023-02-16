230216-N-VF045-1058 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 16, 2023) – Construction Electrician 3rd Class Edward Amoako, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, checks the cargo netting on a box containing a winterized “Alaska” shelter for delivery from Naval Station Rota, Spain, to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 16, 2023. NMCB 11 is providing support to USAID and Turkish relief efforts to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.18.2023 13:32 Photo ID: 7640576 VIRIN: 230216-N-VF045-1058 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 1.56 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.