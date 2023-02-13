Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief [Image 2 of 7]

    Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    230213-N-VF045-1010 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 13, 2023) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 put cargo netting over a box containing a winterized “Alaska” shelter for delivery from Naval Station Rota, Spain, to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 13, 2023. NMCB 11 is providing support to USAID and Turkish relief efforts to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 13:32
    Photo ID: 7640571
    VIRIN: 230213-N-VF045-1010
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief
    Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief
    Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief
    Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief
    Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief
    Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief
    Seabees deliver aid in support of Türkiye earthquake relief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    turkey
    earthquake
    USAID
    relief
    nmcb 11
    TURKIYEHADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT