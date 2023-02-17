A US Army CH-47 Chinook is loaded with humanitarian aid supplies

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TURKEY

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), is loaded with relief supplies (tents) from UNHCR at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 10:41
