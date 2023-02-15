U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, prepare for the live fire portion of Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX), on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 15, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 21:07 Photo ID: 7640189 VIRIN: 230215-M-VB737-1016 Resolution: 5708x3805 Size: 2.89 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAGCC hosts the first Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Anna Higman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.