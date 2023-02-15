Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAGCC hosts the first Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, prepare for the live fire portion of Marine Air Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise (MDMX), on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 15, 2023. MDMX is a maneuver exercise that incorporates air, ground, and logistics operations to create favorable conditions for the Joint Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anna Higman)

