    AFCOMAC: BUILDING TEAMWORK, AND BOMBS [Image 4 of 4]

    AFCOMAC: BUILDING TEAMWORK, AND BOMBS

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Klemp, 9th Munitions Squadron storage technician, disassembles a bomb on Feb. 8, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. During the combat ammunition and production planning course, students are tasked with building the bombs, while the 9th MUNS Airmen are tasked with disassembly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 17:02
    VIRIN: 230208-F-QO967-1773
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, AFCOMAC: BUILDING TEAMWORK, AND BOMBS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #afcomac #capp #ammo #9muns

