AFCOMAC: BUILDING TEAMWORK, AND BOMBS

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Klemp, 9th Munitions Squadron storage technician, disassembles a bomb on Feb. 8, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. During the combat ammunition and production planning course, students are tasked with building the bombs, while the 9th MUNS Airmen are tasked with disassembly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

