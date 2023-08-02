Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCOMAC: BUILDING TEAMWORK, AND BOMBS [Image 2 of 4]

    AFCOMAC: BUILDING TEAMWORK, AND BOMBS

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Bomb fins are organized in preparation for Exercise Iron Flag on Feb. 8, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. During this exercise, 944 bombs were assembled and disassembled as ammunition Airmen from different bases participated in the combat ammunition and production planning course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

