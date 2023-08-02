Bomb fins are organized in preparation for Exercise Iron Flag on Feb. 8, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. During this exercise, 944 bombs were assembled and disassembled as ammunition Airmen from different bases participated in the combat ammunition and production planning course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7639844
|VIRIN:
|230208-F-WC934-1024
|Resolution:
|7071x4716
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
AFCOMAC: BUILDING TEAMWORK, AND BOMBS
