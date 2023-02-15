Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, engaged with members of the Balfour Beaty Communities Housing Office at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 15, 2023. During their visit, Stewart and Apticar toured premier fighter squadrons, aircraft maintenance units and base facilities. The purpose of the visit was to gain insight on the successes and challenges unique to the 56th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 13:38 Photo ID: 7639328 VIRIN: 230215-F-LV886-0088 Resolution: 5593x3721 Size: 20.77 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke hosts 19th AF commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.