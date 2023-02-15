Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke hosts 19th AF commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Luke hosts 19th AF commander

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander, engaged with members of the Balfour Beaty Communities Housing Office at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 15, 2023. During their visit, Stewart and Apticar toured premier fighter squadrons, aircraft maintenance units and base facilities. The purpose of the visit was to gain insight on the successes and challenges unique to the 56th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 13:38
    Photo ID: 7639328
    VIRIN: 230215-F-LV886-0088
    Resolution: 5593x3721
    Size: 20.77 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Training
    AETC
    19th AF

