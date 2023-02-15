Luke hosts 19th AF commander

Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, 19th Air Force commander (center), and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Apticar, 19th Air Force command chief (far left), engage with Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 15, 2023. During their visit, Stewart and Apticar toured premier fighter squadrons and air maintenance units. The purpose of the visit was to gain insight on the successes and challenges unique to the 56th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

