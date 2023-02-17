Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

ENC(SW) Mack Taylor, assigned to the Cyclone Class Patrol Ship USS Chinook (PC 9) re-enlists aboard the decommissioned Iowa Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64) during a brief ceremony on Friday, February 17, 2023. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, which is located next to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum, which is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, hosts military ceremonies for area commands without cost. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

