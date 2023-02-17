Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    ENC(SW) Mack Taylor, assigned to the Cyclone Class Patrol Ship USS Chinook (PC 9) re-enlists aboard the decommissioned Iowa Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64) during a brief ceremony on Friday, February 17, 2023. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, which is located next to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum, which is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, hosts military ceremonies for area commands without cost. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    This work, Naval Museum hosts a reenlistment ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Re-enlistment Ceremony
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

