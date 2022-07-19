Col. Nicholas Clark and Lt. Col. Andrew Lee, academy professor and associate professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, respectively, received $130,000 of a $1.1 million four-year National Science Foundation award to develop tailored educational pathways through the use of sports statistics to teach data science.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 11:33 Photo ID: 7638982 VIRIN: 220719-O-FV563-361 Resolution: 3000x2001 Size: 3.75 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Point among recipients of NSF Award to explore data science education through sports analytics [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Hennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.