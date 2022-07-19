Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point among recipients of NSF Award to explore data science education through sports analytics [Image 2 of 2]

    West Point among recipients of NSF Award to explore data science education through sports analytics

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Photo by Christopher Hennen 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Col. Nicholas Clark and Lt. Col. Andrew Lee, academy professor and associate professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, respectively, received $130,000 of a $1.1 million four-year National Science Foundation award to develop tailored educational pathways through the use of sports statistics to teach data science.

    West Point among recipients of NSF Award to explore data science education through sports analytics
    

    

