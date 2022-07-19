West Point among recipients of NSF Award to explore data science education through sports analytics

Col. Nicholas Clark and Lt. Col. Andrew Lee, academy professor and associate professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, respectively, received $130,000 of a $1.1 million four-year National Science Foundation award to develop tailored educational pathways through the use of sports statistics to teach data science.
