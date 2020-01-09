230209-A-JT832-0089

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Participants from across the Department of Defense, private industry and academia gather at Letterkenny Army Depot Feb. 9 for a demonstration of the latest applications of cold spray technology.

LEAD integrated cold spray to mitigate corrosion on Army systems in the past year, and engineers are looking to leverage the technology further.

“Cold spray is an additive manufacturing technology that we’re using to repair parts,” said Ashley Filling, a production engineer at LEAD. “Unlike other additive manufacturing technologies that are used to make parts, cold spray is used to repair many different materials. We’re focusing on several aluminum alloys and a high-hard steel repair.”

The demonstration held Feb. 9 focused on robotic and mobile cold spray applications. These applications will help to expand LEAD’s cold spray capabilities.

(U.S. Army photo by Josh Shinn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2020 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:07 Photo ID: 7638807 VIRIN: 230209-A-JT832-0089 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.67 MB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise [Image 9 of 9], by Joshua Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.