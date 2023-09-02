Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise [Image 5 of 9]

    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    230209-A-FV109-0167
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Derek Bryant, an industrial engineering technician at Letterkenny Army Depot, demonstrates corrosion repair using cold spray Feb. 9 during a demonstration of the latest applications of cold spray technology.
    LEAD integrated cold spray to mitigate corrosion on Army systems in the past year, and engineers are looking to leverage the technology further.
    “Cold spray is an additive manufacturing technology that we’re using to repair parts,” said Ashley Filling, a production engineer at LEAD. “Unlike other additive manufacturing technologies that are used to make parts, cold spray is used to repair many different materials. We’re focusing on several aluminum alloys and a high-hard steel repair.”
    The demonstration held Feb. 9 focused on robotic and mobile cold spray applications. These applications will help to expand LEAD’s cold spray capabilities.
    (U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:07
    Photo ID: 7638798
    VIRIN: 230209-A-FV109-0167
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise [Image 9 of 9], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise
    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise
    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise
    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise
    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise
    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise
    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise
    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise
    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army depot additive manufacturing advancements arise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAD
    AMCOM
    Cold Spray
    Additive manufacturing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT