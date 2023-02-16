Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 Mass Casualty Scenario

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, transports U.S. Air Force medics during Jungle Warfare Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

Date Taken: 02.16.2023
Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP