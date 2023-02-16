Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 Mass Casualty Scenario [Image 5 of 7]

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 Mass Casualty Scenario

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Navy personnel with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, III Marine Expeditionary Force, carry a simulated casualty from a CH-53E Super Stallion during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 04:47
    Photo ID: 7638653
    VIRIN: 230216-M-WE079-1475
    Resolution: 7140x4016
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 Mass Casualty Scenario [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    1st MAW
    U.S. Air Force
    III MEF
    Jungle Warfare Exercise
    JWX 23.1

