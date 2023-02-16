Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 Mass Casualty Scenario

U.S. Navy personnel with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, III Marine Expeditionary Force, carry a simulated casualty from a CH-53E Super Stallion during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23.1 on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

Date Taken: 02.16.2023
Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP