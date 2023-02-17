Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A friendly guide to visiting a Japanese doctor [Image 2 of 2]

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    The atrium to Zama City General Hospital includes the reception desk, pictured from the left, a digital in-processing machine, featured center, and a waiting area, on the right. When visiting Japanese hospitals like Zama City General Hospital, patients will visit the reception desk first to address their ailments to waiting nurses and will then in-process and receive a number from the kiosks next to the desk. Upon receiving your number, you will take a seat in the waiting area until the resident physician is ready to meet. Photo courtesy of Zama City General Hospital.

    #usace #jed #japanengineerdistrict #corpsofengineers #engineering #japan #japanese #hospital #health

