The atrium to Zama City General Hospital includes the reception desk, pictured from the left, a digital in-processing machine, featured center, and a waiting area, on the right. When visiting Japanese hospitals like Zama City General Hospital, patients will visit the reception desk first to address their ailments to waiting nurses and will then in-process and receive a number from the kiosks next to the desk. Upon receiving your number, you will take a seat in the waiting area until the resident physician is ready to meet. Photo courtesy of Zama City General Hospital.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 01:24
|Photo ID:
|7638546
|VIRIN:
|230217-D-SI704-021
|Resolution:
|2067x1378
|Size:
|454.3 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A friendly guide to visiting a Japanese doctor [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A friendly guide to visiting a Japanese doctor
