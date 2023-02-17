Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A friendly guide to visiting a Japanese doctor [Image 1 of 2]

    A friendly guide to visiting a Japanese doctor

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Zama City General Hospital, located outside the gates of Camp Zama, is a frequented healthcare provider for Department of Defense civilians to seek medical assistance. The hospital has been recently renovated to include space for new technology and added rooms for patients. Numerous Japanese hospitals often offer their services to foreign clientele and feature English-speaking staff members and are familiar with American personnel. Photo courtesy of Zama City General Hospital.

    #usace #jed #japanengineerdistrict #corpsofengineers #hospitals #japan #japanese #healthcare

