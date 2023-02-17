A friendly guide to visiting a Japanese doctor

Zama City General Hospital, located outside the gates of Camp Zama, is a frequented healthcare provider for Department of Defense civilians to seek medical assistance. The hospital has been recently renovated to include space for new technology and added rooms for patients. Numerous Japanese hospitals often offer their services to foreign clientele and feature English-speaking staff members and are familiar with American personnel. Photo courtesy of Zama City General Hospital.

Date Taken: 02.17.2023 Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP