DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia watch as HMS Tamar (P233), the fourth of the five Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessels operated by the Royal Navy, arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Feb. 15, 2023. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 01:19
|Photo ID:
|7638542
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-UE367-752
|Resolution:
|5853x3898
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Tamar Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
