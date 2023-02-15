DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia watch as HMS Tamar (P233), the fourth of the five Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessels operated by the Royal Navy, arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Feb. 15, 2023. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 01:19 Photo ID: 7638539 VIRIN: 230215-N-UE367-633 Resolution: 5302x3737 Size: 0 B Location: IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMS Tamar Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.