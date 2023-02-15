Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military musicians are honored at All Hands Ceremony [Image 3 of 13]

    Military musicians are honored at All Hands Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230215-N-SJ665-1043 WASHINGTON. (Feburary 15, 2023) Captain Ken Collins, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Band, presents the Senior Enlisted of the Quarter to Chief Musician Travis Siehndel. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth Johnson/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 7638231
    VIRIN: 230215-N-SJ665-1043
    Resolution: 5345x3568
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

